Klingman & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 1.04% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

