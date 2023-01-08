Klingman & Associates LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,494 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

