Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.