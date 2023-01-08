Klingman & Associates LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

