Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

