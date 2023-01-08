Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 132,223 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,223 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,659 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

