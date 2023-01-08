Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $9.20 Million in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 14.7% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,255,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 57.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,497,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,969,000 after acquiring an additional 907,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 98.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,360,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 674,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth about $13,336,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.59 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.