Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,175,000 after purchasing an additional 538,253 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,554,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,040,000 after buying an additional 349,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $68.28. 346,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

