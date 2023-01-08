Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after buying an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,417,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,252,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.90. 643,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $107.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

