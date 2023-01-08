Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.2 %

IWB stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, hitting $213.43. 700,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $262.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.07.

Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

