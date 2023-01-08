Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 6,920 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $194.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $239.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

