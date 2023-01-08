Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,213. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

