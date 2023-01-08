Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $4.00 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,241.10 or 0.07326928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00432410 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.01468058 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.96 or 0.30541990 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,854,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,853,512.10395765 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,236.27518977 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $34,517,075.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

