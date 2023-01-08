Linear (LINA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $53.21 million and approximately $731,840.38 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

