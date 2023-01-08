Linear Price Reaches $0.0053 (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $53.39 million and $910,875.62 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

