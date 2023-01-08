LogiTron Tops 1-Day Volume of $53.70 (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LogiTron token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LogiTron has a market capitalization of $601.92 million and approximately $53.70 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LogiTron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00433681 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.89 or 0.01468917 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.66 or 0.30629330 BTC.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

Buying and Selling LogiTron

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogiTron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogiTron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LogiTron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LogiTron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.