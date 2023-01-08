LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.66 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. LooksRare has a market cap of $75.15 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.24 or 0.00432397 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.01466576 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.07 or 0.30541016 BTC.

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

