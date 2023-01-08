Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92,949 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 7.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $411,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $257.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

