Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

