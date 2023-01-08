MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $89,954.28 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

MTSI opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

