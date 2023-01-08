Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires 1,039,243 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 3.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 3.10% of Gentex worth $212,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

Gentex Stock Performance

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

