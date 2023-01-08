Maj Invest Holding A S Acquires New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 627,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 0.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

