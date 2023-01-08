Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Tops $562.91 Million

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Maker has a market capitalization of $562.91 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $575.79 or 0.03391811 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

