Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $184.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

