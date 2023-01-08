Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,126 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Block were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.35.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.