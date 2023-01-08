Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

