Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.87 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.