Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,599,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $825,721,000 after acquiring an additional 521,341 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $136.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.