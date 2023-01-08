Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 121 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,464,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Balchem by 177.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $6,163,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

