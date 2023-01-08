Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 238 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

