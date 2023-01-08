Maxim Group Trims Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Target Price to $25.00

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ NUWE opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.36. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $185.00.
Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 216.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
