McBroom & Associates LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McBroom & Associates LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.5% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $706,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

