McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $269.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $259.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

