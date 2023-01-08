MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

