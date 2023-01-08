MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.40.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. MediWound has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.