Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $37.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $719.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.79. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $583,482.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

