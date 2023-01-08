Metahero Price Up 9.8% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $506,420.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

