Metawar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.61 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $212.27 million and $41.61 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00107542 USD and is up 25.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

