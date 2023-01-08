Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00011655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and $418,948.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,658,151 coins and its circulating supply is 16,815,044 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

