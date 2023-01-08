MetisDAO (METIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.87 or 0.00110643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $83.10 million and $2.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00042116 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00236699 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.51665242 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,039,521.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.