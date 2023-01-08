MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Reduced by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

