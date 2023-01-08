Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $323.41.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

