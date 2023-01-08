Midas Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $977,279.92 and $2,847.30 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Midas has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.37538297 USD and is up 11.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,361.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

