Mizuho Lowers SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $38.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,935.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

