Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 2,339 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12,310.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.49. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $553.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

