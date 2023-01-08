Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,938.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

