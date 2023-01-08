Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,390 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 3.9 %

BA stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

