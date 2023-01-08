Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 30 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.51. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

