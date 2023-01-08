Mizuho Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPP. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 4.6 %

HPP opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,154,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.