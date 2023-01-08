Monero (XMR) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $156.18 or 0.00911601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $86.91 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00465782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00118254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.70 or 0.00611114 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00249766 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,224,440 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

