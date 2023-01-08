MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $169.82 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

